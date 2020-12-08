Alliance managing director for the Americas freed after kidnapping

December 7, 2020 – Jesús Antonio Quintana García, the managing director for the Americas at the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, was freed after being abducted by an armed group in Colombia on December 5.

Quintana was in good health and spirits after a two-day ordeal.

"The entire Alliance community is thrilled to have Jesús safely returned home," said Juan Lucas Restrepo, the Director General of the Alliance. "We thank Colombian officials, indigenous communities, civil society organizations, and others for swiftly mobilizing to secure his release."

Quintana is a Spanish national who has more than 30 years of experience working in sustainable rural development. He joined the Alliance earlier this year.

An unidentified armed group abducted Quintana at an illegal roadblock in southwestern Colombia while he was on a personal trip.

"The Alliance also extends its thanks to a global community of well-wishers who expressed their concern for Jesús during this difficult event," Restrepo said.

The Alliance will provide more information when it becomes available.

The Alliance of Bioversity and CIAT is an international nonprofit organization that delivers scientific solutions that harness agricultural biodiversity and sustainably transform food systems to improve people's lives in a climate crisis and works closely together with farmers to better their livelihoods.

For more information: Sean Mattson: S.Mattson@cgiar.org, Global Communications.