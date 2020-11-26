From aid to empowerment: Addressing urban displacement in Colombia’s informal settlements

This thematic series explores the scale, nature and dynamics of internal displacement in towns and cities across the world

This study examines urban internal displacement in Colombia and analyses the humanitarian response to the needs of internally displaced people (IDPs) and their host communities in informal settlements. Research was undertaken in Altos de la Florida, an informal settlement in Soacha on the outskirts of Bogotá, between 2016 and 2019.

CONTEXT

Colombia has the second-highest number of internally displaced people in the world, with 5.6 million. Nearly 90 per cent of the country’s IDPs have been displaced from rural to urban areas by conflict and violence, and informal urban settlements have become a refuge of last resort for many.

Internal displacement has played a significant role in the country’s rapid urbanisation. Around a quarter of the built areas of Colombian cities are informal settlements, as such urban areas have been at the forefront of the response to internal displacement.