Agenda: Panel discussion on the right to work in connection with climate change actions (HRC res. 49/11)

Humanitarian response to the red alert in the department of Bolivar, Colombia due to flooding

The rainy season in Colombia has been affecting the department of Bolívar on a large scale, leaving housing badly affected. According to the department's risk and disaster unit, approximately 15,000 homes have been affected and without access to health, food and drinking water. The rainy season that began in June 2022 has been worsening, being this area the most flood-prone in Colombia as it borders the Atlantic Ocean and its fluvial axis is the Magdalena River.

During the month of August, the Abba Colombia Foundation together with World Jewish Relief and local and national authorities began a humanitarian deployment to provide assistance to the population on red alert due to this natural phenomenon. With the assistance of 1,500 food kits, vulnerable populations in 4 municipalities and 14 villages in the department of Bolivar were attended to. The work in coordination with the Bolivar government and the department's risk and disaster unit helped to organise the humanitarian deployment in order to reach the affected population in need.

During the humanitarian intervention, approximately 7,500 people received a food kit, covering two goals of the United Nations 2030 agenda, goal number two: zero hunger and goal number 13: climate action; giving priority to children and adolescents, women heads of households, people with disabilities and families who have lost their homes.

The red alert announced at the international level requires great coordination in the department in order to reach all the affected population and homes; for this reason, the coordination that the Abba Colombia Foundation has carried out together with our international cooperation partners World Jewish Relief and the authorities at local and national level such as the Governorate of Bolivar and the UNGRD (National Unit for Risk and Disaster Management of Bolivar) and other public entities is important to give continuity to the previous attention that has already been deployed in the area.

It should be noted that the affected communities have lost their homes, have no access to drinking water or health care, and most of them have food shortages. For this reason, it is important to work together at the local, national and international levels to reach the proposed goals and generate effective and rapid humanitarian support not only to combat climate change, but at the same time to provide joint assistance to the affected population.

The phenomenon of "La niña" and the rainy season, not only bring consequences in material losses, but at the same time the affected population and communities in most cases are distant and disconnected from national organisations to ask for immediate help, for this reason the future of the right in relation to actions on climate change, is essential to provide a timely response during the emergency, and at the same time mitigate the damage caused by the natural phenomenon of floods that are affecting Colombia.