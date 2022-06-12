Additional $314 Million for U.S. Humanitarian Response to the Venezuela Regional Crisis

FACT SHEET

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

JUNE 10, 2022

President Biden announced at the Ninth Summit of the Americas nearly $314 million in new humanitarian, health, economic, and development assistance for Venezuelan refugees and vulnerable migrants across the hemisphere. This assistance includes nearly $103 million from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) and over $171 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance to support vulnerable Venezuelans inside Venezuela and those who have sought refuge throughout Latin America and the Caribbean as well as $40 million in development funding through USAID.

Nearly $103 Million in Department of State Humanitarian Assistance

This new funding through PRM supports a wide range of life-saving humanitarian programs for Venezuelan refugees and migrants, such as emergency shelter; access to health care; water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies; increased access to education; support for livelihoods; COVID-19 support, and protection for vulnerable groups including survivors of gender-based violence, children and adolescents, LGBTQI+ persons, and indigenous people in seventeen countries including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guyana, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

$171 Million in USAID Humanitarian Assistance