ACT Alliance Colombia Alert Landslides 18 November 2020

Situation

During the night of Friday the 13 November 2020, the town of DabeibaViejo in Colombia , was affected by High Precipitations that caused a great landslide in Dabeiba, western Antioquia. The emergency has so far left six dead and 16 missing persons, as confirmed by the National Unit for Risk Management, UNGR. The evacuation of the nearly 600 families in the affected zone was one of the actions prioritized by the authorities, the precipitations are forecast to continue for the next 10 days in the area.