ACAPS Thematic report: Colombia - Regional needs analysis: Nariño and the Telembí triangle, 29 September 2021

The department of Nariño is a strategic point for drug trafficking and other irregular economies such as illegal mining and illicit crops. The three municipalities that make up the Telembí triangle (Barbacoas, Magüí Payán, and Roberto Payán) have been particularly affected by the conflict and the actions of armed groups. The changing dynamics of the armed conflict in the region and the limited response capacity have increased the needs of communities in Nariño and the Telembí triangle. At least ten armed groups are disputing territory in the department (KII 25/08/2021; Pares 02/02/2021). The conflict dynamics have significantly changed since the signing of the peace agreement between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP) and the Colombian Government in 2016. Different armed groups dispute areas previously controlled by the FARC-EP. Confrontations between armed groups for territorial control increased the number of confinements, mass and individual displacements, and homicides in 2021. This trend is likely to continue.