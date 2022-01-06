ACAPS Thematic report: Colombia - Regional needs analysis: Meta and Guaviare, 22 December 2021

OVERVIEW

The departments of Meta and Guaviare have historically been affected by Colombia’s armed conflict because of the presence of armed groups that seek to control strategic routes (such as Guaviare and Guayabero rivers) for the commercialisation of drugs and for irregular economies. Their geographic characteristics and the lack of state presence have made them a strategic point for coca cultivation and deforestation led by armed groups.

After the Peace Agreement in 2016, there has been a reduction in the number of people affected by displacement, threats, forced recruitments, and homicides, but the conflict and presence of armed groups, such as dissident groups of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP), continue to affect communities in these departments. From 1985 to October 2021, 36% of the population of the department of Guaviare and 22.2% of the population of Meta has been affected by the armed conflict – many of them by more than one event (Victims Unit accessed 30/10/2021).

KEY MESSAGES

The actual impact of the conflict on people living in Meta and Guaviare is not visible because of a lack of data caused by underreporting of violence and mobility restrictions, as well as threats impeding people’s access to reporting mechanisms.

Many communities are routinely affected by mobility restrictions that limit their access to basic services and livelihoods and pose protection concerns; at the same time, this situation is normalised by communities.

An increase in mobility restrictions, confinements, and displacements over the coming months is likely because of the continued presence of different armed groups.

PRIORITY NEEDS