ACAPS Thematic report: Colombia - Regional needs analysis: Chocó, 22 December 2021

Following the demobilisation of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP) as a result of the Peace Agreement with the Colombian Government in 2016, three dynamics developed in Chocó:

In the south of the department, the National Liberation Army (ELN) maintained control of most municipalities;

To the north, in Chocó's Urabá, the Gaitanist Self-Defence Forces of Colombia (AGC) confronted other armed groups (such as the Virgilio Peralta Arenas Bloc, also known as Los Caparros, and the ELN) and consolidated itself as the hegemonic actor;

In the centre of the department, territories were disputed between AGC and ELN.

In 2020-2021, these dynamics changed as the AGC tried to expand towards the centre and south of the department, provoking new clashes with the ELN. As a result, there has been an increase in forced displacement, confinement, homicides, and other manifestations of violence against the civilian population.

KEY MESSAGES