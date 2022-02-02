ACAPS Briefing Note - Colombia: Violence in Arauca department (31 January 2022)

On 2 January 2022, confrontations began in rural areas along Arauca River on the Colombia-Venezuela border. As at 24 January 2022, fighting was taking place in both Arauca (Colombia) and Apure (Venezuela). The situation restricted humanitarian access in Venezuela, complicating assistance for those in Apure.

Key considerations:

There are large information gaps regarding the affected population

The number of displaced people cited in media and humanitarian reports ranges from 930 to 1,500.

The number of people killed ranges from 27–60, and the number of people confined is still unknown. Humanitarian workers in Arauca have mentioned large underreporting of the number of displaced persons.