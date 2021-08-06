ACAPS Briefing Note: Colombia: Post-conflict violence in Cauca (6 August 2021)

OVERVIEW

In 2016, the Colombian Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP) signed a peace agreement. While the demobilisation of the FARC-EP was seen as a first step towards pacifying many regions of Colombia, armed groups continued and even escalated the violent attacks in several regions, including the Cauca department.

In Cauca, some armed groups remained in the territory, while others were formed after the signing of the peace agreement; additional groups entered the region to occupy territories abandoned by the FARC-EP. Confrontations among these groups have resulted in forced displacement, confinement of local populations to their homes, and limited access for humanitarian workers.

These armed groups have also attacked civilians – especially human rights defenders and indigenous and Afro-descendant leaders.

KEY FINDINGS

The demobilisation of the FARC-EP did not end armed violence in Cauca. Several armed groups continue to operate, and new groups have appeared. In Cauca, as incentives for the continued existence of armed groups remain in place – including illegal mining and areas for the cultivation, processing, and transport of coca and marijuana – these groups have entered into confrontation to take over these resources.

Civilians are affected by these confrontations through displacement, confinement to their homes, and even death by armed groups in order to preserve territorial control. Human rights defenders and farmer, Afrodescendant, and indigenous leaders are at particular risk of being killed or displaced because of their visibility within communities and their rejection of the actions of armed groups