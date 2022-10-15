ACAPS Briefing Note - Colombia: Impact of floods in La Guajira (13 October 2022)

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

On 8 October, category one hurricane Julia swept through La Guajira department in northeastern Colombia, with extreme rainfall and maximum sustained winds of 65km/h that caused flooding (Reuters 07/10/2022; TeleSUR 07/10/2022; ECHO 07/10/2022). The hurricane affected over 159,000 people. Uribia municipality faced the highest impact with at least 22,000 people affected as at 8 October (El Universal 08/10/2022; OCHA 09/10/2022). The number of households affected in Uribia increased from 3,000 on 8 October to 5,000 households on 10 October (EE 10/10/2022; El Universal 08/10/2022). Over 60% of the affected population are Wayúu indigenous people, 12% are Venezuelan migrants and refugees, and 40% are children and adolescents (OCHA 09/10/2022).

On 9 October, the regional government of La Guajira declared a ‘public calamity’ in at least eight municipalities; Riohacha, Uribia, Albania, Hatonuevo, Distracción, Dibulla, Maicao, and Manaure are among those that have reported damages (UNGRD 10/10/2022; EE 10/10/2022). Several other municipalities have also reported damages, but the extent is currently unclear.

The Colombian Government is still evaluating the damages and response strategies (Cruz Roja Colombiana 10/10/2022; Canal Institucional TV 11/10/2022). The number of houses damaged oscillates between 5,400 and 6,400, with more than 170 completely destroyed. The hurricane has also affected one health centre (UNGRD 10/10/2022; Radio Nacional 09/10/2022). As at 12 October, municipalities such as Uribia had not received any aid and had limited access to water, food, and health facilities (Defensoria del Pueblo 12/10/2022; EE 12/10/2022).

ANTICIPATED SCOPE AND SCALE

• Since the end of August, heavy rains and subsequent flash floods from the second annual rainy season and natural phenomenon La Niña, expected to continue until November, have been affecting La Guajira department (OCHA 09/10/2022; El Heraldo 04/10/2022).

• The winds of Hurricane Julia affected the people living in the highest areas of La Guajira the most. Since the rainy season is expected to continue until November, there may be a risk of landslides for these communities (EE 10/10/2022).

• Connection and communication with rural communities are likely to remain disrupted because of continuing heavy rainfall (RCNRadio 11/10/2022; El Heraldo 11/10/2022).

HUMANITARIAN CONSTRAINTS

• Damage to roads and bridges have isolated some communities. 80% of families in Uribia are reported to be inaccessible (EE 10/10/2022). Road damage has constrained humanitarian aid delivery to the affected areas and information-gathering on the situation (OCHA 09/10/2022). Materials and urgent action are needed to restore the roads. Aid has had to be transported by air to some communities (RCNRadio 11/10/2022; Radio Nacional 09/10/2022).

• Armed groups have stolen NGO vehicles in the border area between La Guajira and Venezuela (SWI 08/06/2022).