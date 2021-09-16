ACAPS Briefing Note: Colombia: Floods in La Mojana subregion (14 September 2021)

On 27 August 2021, the Cauca River in the north of Colombia flooded, causing serious damage to five municipalities in La Mojana subregion.

Local governments registered approximately 180,000 individuals as affected

7,000 hectares of crops were flooded and at risk of being lost

Since 5 August 2021, the road between San Marcos and Majagual has been flooded. Much of the food and humanitarian aid that enters the department of Sucre from Córdoba is transported along this road.

An armed actor was involved in confrontations in the department of Bolívar. Humanitarian aid may be affected by the fighting and potential stigmatisation of aid workers.