THE ABBA Colombia Foundation joins in the commemoration of the International Day of Peace

Every year the United Nations has declared 21ST of September as the International Day of Peace, this year 2022 the slogan is: "End Racism, Build Peace".

In commemoration of the International Day of Peace 2022, Abba Colombia joins and highlights the work it is doing for peace, non-violence and non-discrimination in Colombia; for this reason, some young beneficiaries of Abba Colombia tell us about the importance of contributing to peace regardless of race, nationality, culture, economic or social status through our social media.

"Colombia has been a country that has suffered many years of war, which has brought a lot of social inequality; in Abba Colombia we always want to bring a message of hope and joy to every place we go. We are equipping the new generation to make positive changes in our country, we are building a culture of equality and non-discrimination to bring peace to the communities" - says Susana Lozada, representative of Fundación Abba Colombia to the United Nations.

Fundacion Abba Colombia commemorates this day and highlights the hard work that we as a country have struggled to build peace. As an NGO we believe that trust must be restored in order to foster a culture of justice, honesty and non-violence.

To build peace requires forgiveness, non-repetition and restorative justice; Colombia can show the world what we as a country are going through in this respect, but at the same time all that we step by step are still building.

"Let's rebuild what has been lost to generate positive changes that will bring peace”.

.#InternationalDayOfPeace2022

For more information on the briefing note:

Fundación Abba Colombia

NGO holding ECOSOC status, United Nations

www.abbacol.org

info@abbacol.org