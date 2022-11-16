Abandoned homes of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru

1. CONTEXT OF THE SURVEY

1.1. General context of the survey

The main purpose of the regional survey on abandoned housing and housing at risk of abandonment in Venezuela was to identify the extent of the abandonment of dwellings belonging to refugees and migrants from Venezuela living in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador. The survey aimed to characterize the dwellings abandoned by this population along with the most frequent circumstances and typologies of this abandonment. The survey also sought to characterize the housing situation faced by this population in the host countries using differential approaches.

This survey was conducted in the three countries with technical support from the member organizations of the Regional Protection Sector of the R4V Platform.

The surveyed households come from more than 90 municipalities in Venezuela where the dwellings they have abandoned or considered at risk of abandonment were located. Although these municipalities have different population, social and geographic characteristics, the abandonment or risk of abandonment of housing affects all of them.

It should be noted that the scope of the sample is focused on the populations and territories where the R4V Platform organizations operate in the 3 countries and where the survey was conducted.

For the purposes of the survey, “abandoned dwellings” were considered to be those dwellings that were uninhabited and left by all of the members of the household in Venezuela, and “ dwellings at risk of abandonment” were defined as those abandoned by only some members of a household.

The time period for these abandoned homes and homes considered at risk of abandonment was between 2010 and 2022. For this reason, all of the surveyed households have been affected by the migration phenomenon that has occurred in the last twelve years and primarily consist of lower-income households. This sector of the Venezuelan population has been the focus of special assistance from the national and international organizations that are members of the R4V Platform’s Regional Protection Sector in the host countries.

The results of the present survey are linked, when relevant, to the results of the Regional Survey on Evictions of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in countries in the region, which was conducted by the R4V Platform’s Regional Protection Sector in 2021 (hereinafter called the “Regional Evictions Survey”). It is important to note that when this prior survey was conducted there were still strong mobility restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.