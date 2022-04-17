4Mi Cities: Data Collection on Urban Mixed Migration – Barranquilla City Report

This city report presents the work carried out by the Mixed Migration Centre and the Mayors Migration Council (shortened to MMC², given the matching acronyms) in Barranquilla, as part of a pilot of the 4Mi Cities project.

In close partnership with city governments at the frontline of migrant reception and inclusion, 4Mi Cities collected data on the needs, assets, and aspirations of urban migrants and refugees as they interact with local policies and services in three Latin American cities (Barranquilla, Medellín, and Mexico City). Data collected will be used by city governments involved in the project, as well as humanitarian and development actors, to improve their current migration policies and responses at city level.