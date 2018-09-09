09 Sep 2018

Yunnan quake injures 4, damages homes

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 08 Sep 2018 View Original

Editor: ZX

KUNMING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Four people suffered minor injuries in an earthquake that hit Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province at 10:31 a.m. Saturday, local authorities said.

According to the county government, the 5.9-magnitude quake had damaged 21 homes as of Saturday afternoon. Traffic, telecommunications, and power supply are normal in most parts of Tongguan, a town nearest to the epicenter.

The provincial seismological bureau said tremors were felt in the 15 towns in Mojiang as well as cities including Kunming, the provincial capital.

Rescuers in Tongguan told Xinhua that the casualties would not be high as most villagers were farming outdoors when the quake struck.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has initiated an emergency response and dispatched working teams to the scene.

Over 100 people from the local land and resources bureau, police office, and civil affairs department have been sent to evaluate the disaster and carry out disaster relief efforts.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the epicenter had a depth of 11 km.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.