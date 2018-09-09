Yunnan quake injures 4, damages homes

Editor: ZX

KUNMING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Four people suffered minor injuries in an earthquake that hit Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province at 10:31 a.m. Saturday, local authorities said.

According to the county government, the 5.9-magnitude quake had damaged 21 homes as of Saturday afternoon. Traffic, telecommunications, and power supply are normal in most parts of Tongguan, a town nearest to the epicenter.

The provincial seismological bureau said tremors were felt in the 15 towns in Mojiang as well as cities including Kunming, the provincial capital.

Rescuers in Tongguan told Xinhua that the casualties would not be high as most villagers were farming outdoors when the quake struck.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has initiated an emergency response and dispatched working teams to the scene.

Over 100 people from the local land and resources bureau, police office, and civil affairs department have been sent to evaluate the disaster and carry out disaster relief efforts.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the epicenter had a depth of 11 km.