Yunnan prevents spread of locust swarms

KUNMING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province is beefing up efforts to prevent the spread of locust swarms that have been reported in some parts of the province since June 28.

The provincial forestry and grassland bureau said locust swarms had been monitored in an area of 7,840 hectares in Pu'er City. After treatment measures were taken, the affected area was reduced by about 3,613 hectares.

The pest has also been found in some areas of Xishuangbanna, where the damages are still under investigation.

Experts have been sent to the disaster areas to guide the prevention and control work. Aerial and ground spraying of pesticides have been carried out, along with biological prevention and control measures to prevent further spread of the locusts. Enditem