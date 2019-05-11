11 May 2019

Yunnan issues orange alert for drought

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 10 May 2019

KUNMING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The Yunnan Provincial Meteorological Bureau issued Friday an orange alert for drought as a result of decreasing precipitation and abnormal high temperature.

Part of the southwestern province has been affected by heavy drought, with severe drought hitting some areas in Pu'er, Xishuangbanna, Kunming, Qujing and other places.

The drought will continue since most of the drought-prone regions is facing no effective precipitation in the next seven days, the bureau said, warning of forest fire in parts of the province.

Precipitation has been less than normal in Yunnan this spring and dropped by 37.1 percent since March, compared with the same period last year.

Meteorological experts suggested measures be taken to ensure water supply for local residents and livestock, as well as cash crop irrigation.

