18 May 2019

Yunnan drought affects more than 300,000 people

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 17 May 2019 View Original

Editor: mingmei

KUNMING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A severe drought has affected more than 300,000 people in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

As of Thursday, 309,000 people had difficulties accessing drinking water, while 93,000 domestic animals were also facing a water shortage.

Government authorities have sent experts to help with drought-relief efforts, with staff sending water to people in dire need.

Bad meteorological conditions have brought much less precipitation in Yunnan. As of Tuesday, 273,280 hectares of crops had been affected, with 91,160 hectares suffering damage.

Drought has been reported in 110 monitored sites in Yunnan, meteorological authorities said. The northwest, middle and south of Yunnan are in severe drought.

Authorities are ready to begin artificial rain, with 3,642 staff for man-made precipitation on standby.

The drought is likely to continue, as the next few days will remain hot and dry, according to the provincial meteorological administration.

