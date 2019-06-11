11 Jun 2019

Yellow Warning of Rainstorm

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 10 Jun 2019 View Original

The National Meteorological Center continued to release yellow warning of rainstorm at 6:00 a.m. on June 10.

It is predicted that from June 10 to 11, central-southern Fujian, central Guangxi, most portions of Guangdong will be exposed to heavy rain to rainstorm. In southern Fujian and central Guangdong, there will be (100-150mm) rainstorm. Severe convective weather like thunderstorm, gale will batter these regions. The maximum hourly rainfall will reach 30-50mm. (Jun. 10)

Editor: Liu Shuqiao

