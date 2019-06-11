The National Meteorological Center continued to release yellow warning of rainstorm at 6:00 a.m. on June 10.

It is predicted that from June 10 to 11, central-southern Fujian, central Guangxi, most portions of Guangdong will be exposed to heavy rain to rainstorm. In southern Fujian and central Guangdong, there will be (100-150mm) rainstorm. Severe convective weather like thunderstorm, gale will batter these regions. The maximum hourly rainfall will reach 30-50mm. (Jun. 10)

