This year’s 7th Typhoon Wipha landed in coastal regions of Wenchang, Hainan at around 1:50 a.m. on August 1

Source: National Meteorological Center

This year’s 7th Typhoon Wipha (tropical storm scale) landed in coastal regions of Wenchang, Hainan at around 1:50 a.m. on August 1, with the maximum wind intensity of scale 9 (23m/s) at the center and the lowest air pressure of 985 hPa.

It is projected to move north by west direction at the speed of 10 km/h and will make another landfall in Leizhou Peninsula of Guangdong on August 1 (tropical storm scale, scale 8-9. 20-23m/s) and then it will move in Beibu Gulf. From the night of August 1 to the daytime of August 2, it will make landfall again from the coastal regions of Guangxi, China to northern Vietnam. (Aug. 1)

