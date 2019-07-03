This year’s 4th typhoon MUN made landfall in coastal regions of Wanning and Lezhen of Hainan at around 0:45 a.m. on July 3

The National Meteorological Center continued to release blue warning of typhoon at 6:00 a.m. on July 3.

The tropical storm in the South China Sea developed into this year’s fourth typhoon MUN, at 9:00 p.m. on July 2, and made landfall on the coastal regions of Wanning and Lezhen in Hainan at 0:45 a.m. on July 3, with the maximum wind intensity of scale 8 (18m/s) and the minimum air pressure of 992 hPa.

It is predicted that MUN will move northwest at the speed of 15km/s, with a steady intensity, traverse Hainan Island this afternoon, enter the Beibu Gulf, and lean towards northern Vietnam.

From July 3 to 4, scale 6-7 wind will shroud most portions of the South China Sea, Xisha Islands, western Nansha Islands, Beibu Gulf, Qiongzhou Strait, coastal regions of Hainan Island, western coastal regions of Guangdong, and coastal regions of Guangxi.

Heavy rain will pound central-western Hainan Island, central-southern Guangxi, southeastern and northern Guangdong, southern Hunan, Jiangxi, southern Fujian, and Taiwan Island. Rainstorm (50-90mm) will pummel southern Guangxi, southern coastal regions of Guangdong, and southern Hunan. (July.3)