14 Jul 2019

Yangtze River sees first flood this year

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 13 Jul 2019 View Original

Editor: ZX

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The first flood hitting the Yangtze River this year occurred in the middle and lower reaches, with water exceeding the alarm level Saturday morning, said the Ministry of Water Resources.

Due to recent heavy rainfall, floods exceeding alarms formed in the main stream near Jiujiang and Poyang Lake in the middle reaches of the river, with the water level at Jiujiang Hydrometric Station reaching 20.06 meters Saturday morning, 0.06 meters above the warning level, the ministry said.

Considering possible floods near Dongting Lake, the ministry decreased the flow of the Three Gorges reservoir from Friday to ease the flood prevention pressure of the area and the middle and lower reaches in the mainstream of the Yangtze river.

The ministry also issued flood prevention notices to local governments of Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei and Hunan provinces and Shanghai municipality, which is located in the middle and lower reaches, as well as dispatching two work teams to Anhui and Zhejiang to guide prevention work.

So far, the ministry has sent seven work teams and one expert team to flood-affected areas to guide work.

Earlier this year, two heavy floods occurred in the upper reaches of the Yellow River and Xijiang River in the Pearl River basin also saw the first flood this year.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.