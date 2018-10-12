Xi demands efforts to improve disaster prevention, build Sichuan-Tibet railway

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday called for efforts to improve the country's ability to safeguard against natural disasters, and fully launch the planning and construction of the Sichuan-Tibet railway.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the third meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs. He is also head of the committee.

"As a stronger capability of safeguarding against natural disasters concerns the economy and people's livelihood, China will set up an efficient and scientific system and improve the capability of the whole society in a bid to protect people's lives and property and national security," Xi said when addressing the meeting.

Xi also highlighted the Sichuan-Tibet railway, saying it was of profound significance for the country's long-term stability and the development of Tibet.

Premier Li Keqiang, Wang Huning, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice Premier Han Zheng attended the meeting.

As one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, China has attached great importance to the matter and made remarkable progress, the meeting said. But its overall capability to respond to such extreme conditions is still relatively weak, and more should be done.

To fix the short link, China will work to build a coordinated disaster-responding system, adopt a people-centered approach, give priority to the environment, try its best to minimize the aftermath, propel reforms and innovation to modernize its capability, and continue international cooperation, according to the meeting.

A raft of major projects will be advanced, including ecological restoration of forest, grassland and rivers, coastal protection such as building ecological seawalls, housing reinforcement projects in earthquake-prone areas, flood control and drought relief, relocation of residents in disaster-hit places, construction of emergency centers, natural disaster monitoring and early warning, and the modernization of rescue technology and equipment.

The meeting also emphasized the planning and construction of the Sichuan-Tibet railway, as it will promote ethnic solidarity, safeguard national unity and consolidate the stability of the frontier, as well as bolster Tibet's economic and social development.

China will push forward the project at a high starting point, and pursue high standards and quality, the meeting said, stressing scientific planning, technical support, ecological protection, safety and reliability.