Wuhan raises flood alert level as rains batter China

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - The central Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the new coronavirus pandemic, raised its flood alert level on Monday as torrential rain and thunderstorms battered swathes of the country, including the Yangtze river on which it sits.

Wuhan upgraded its emergency flood response to Level II from Level III, the second highest on its four-tier scale, after days of heavy downpours submerged many of its roads.

Authorities warned in March that Wuhan and other flood-prone cities on the Yangtze's middle reaches faced higher than usual levels of rainfall this year.

