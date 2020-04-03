World Vision China Provided Most Needed Medical Equipment to Hospitals in Wuhan City

In March 2020, World Vision China provided 84 sets of most needed medical equipment to 3 key hospitals in Wuhan City of Hubei Province, to assist them in fighting against novel coronavirus, after learning their needs. The donation was made through China Charity Federation, under the guidance of the Medical Management Service Guidance Center, National Health Commission.

The medial equipment included 30 bilevel positive airway pressure ventilators, 30 respiratory humidifiers and 24 ECG monitors, which were respectively received by 3 key hospitals: Tongji Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, West Campus of Wuhan Union Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University. Equipment would be put into service once finishing setting up.

The Medical Management Service Guidance Center of the National Health Commission provided the specifications of the needed medical equipment and connected World Vision to the hospitals with the most needs. The Commission even sent staff to the hospitals to guide the receiving and usage of the equipment.

“We must ensure hospitals have what patients need to survive as well as providing families with the means and knowledge to protect themselves from the spread of this potentially deadly virus," said World Vision China National Director, John Teng.

To provide support for local departments in epidemic prevention and control work, as well as lower the risks of local children and communities being infected, World Vision China has already handed out nearly 50,000 masks to 5 counties – Luanping of Hebei Province, Baihe of Shaanxi Province, Honghe of Yunan Province, Duchang and Shicheng of Jiangxi Province; 2,000 bottles of alcohol disinfectants to social worker stations and area social work centers in Jiangmen, Yangjiang, Maoming, Zhanjiang of Guangdong Province; over 28,000 bottles of disinfectants to 8 areas – Shaanxi Province, Hebei Province, Tianjin City, Yunnan Province, Guizhou Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jiangxi Province, and Guangdong Province. World Vision also has disseminated personal epidemic prevention knowledge, which was published by official authorities, through World Vision's WeChat channel. Another 400,000 masks have been purchased by World Vision China from overseas and will be handed out to 10 areas -- Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Hebei Province, Gansu Province, Tianjin City, Yunnan Province, Guizhou Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jiangxi Province, and Guangdong Province.