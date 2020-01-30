30 Jan 2020

Why Experts Are Worried About China’s Coronavirus

The virus appears to be less dangerous than SARS, but there are still concerns of a wider outbreak in Asia.

Reports of a new strain of coronavirus causing pneumonia-like symptoms in the central Chinese city of Wuhan have sparked concerns of a wider outbreak throughout China and possibly in other countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed this week that a traveler from Wuhan was identified with the novel coronavirus in Thailand, and suspected cases have been reported in Hong Kong and South Korea. The outbreak is far from over and there is still much left to be understood about the new virus.

