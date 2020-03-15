WFP provides lifesaving medical equipment supporting China's response to COVID-19

BEIJING - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is providing lifesaving medical equipment worth US$500,000 to help China’s frontline hospitals in Hubei support the Government’s effort to combat COVID-19.

Supporting the Government in the treatment of severe cases of COVID-19, WFP is providing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) equipment and non-invasive ventilators (NIV) for treating critically-ill patients. The first batch of 50 NIV was delivered from Beijing to Hubei Charity Federation today. ECMO equipment is scheduled to arrive in Wuhan on 18 March.

“WFP is working closely with the Chinese Government to ensure assistance is aligned with the country’s national priorities, including mitigating the long-term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in rural areas,” said WFP’s Country Director in China, Sixi Qu.

WFP stands ready to support the Government of China and the office in Beijing is in close contact with relevant authorities to provide emergency support and assist with the procurement of much needed medical equipment.

In addition to medical equipment, WFP is also providing strategic air transport of critical items. Our expertise and tools will also be used for a joint assessment of COVID-19,” said Qu.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been devastating and requires an unprecedented response. In February, the heads of the UN Rome-based agencies - the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and WFP - issued a statement to express solidarity with China and pledge support.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

