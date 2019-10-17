WFP China Country Brief, September 2019

Highlights

On 5-6 September, WFP HQ received a delegation from China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) headed by Chairman Wang Xiaotao, the delegation also visited UNHRD in Brindisi.

During the visit, WFP and the Government of China signed agreements to provide emergency food assistance to Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe to respond to food insecurity. China’s support will enable WFP to procure food including rice, maize, pulses, fortified cereals, vegetable oil for more than 477,000 of the most vulnerable people in these three countries, mainly women and children.

Updates

• On 6-8 September, Senior Director of STR, Mr. Stanlake Samkange, attended the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and delivered a speech.

• On 21 September, Country Director of WFP China Office, Dr. Qu Sixi, participated in the China-ASEAN Agricultural Cooperation Forum in Nanning and addressed the opening session of the Forum.

• On 22-30 September, five Ecuadorian technicians and farmers joined a training course in Changsha. The training exposed them to Chinese techniques of riceduck and rice-fish co-production.

• On 24-25 September, Hunger Map Live was launched at UNGA in New York and at the Apsara Conference in Hangzhou. At UNGA, Eric Jing, Chairman of Ant Financial, and David Beasley, Executive Director of WFP launched the Hunger Map Live together. at APSARA conference in Hangzhou, WFP China Representative Dr.

Qu gave a speech on Technological Innovation of WFP.

• On 27 September, WFP China posted the SAWA Cinema ad on Chinese social media “Weibo” in support of “Feed Our Future” online campaign. As of 2 October, the video has drawn 5.65 million views, more than 1 million views of the ad, more than 53,800 re-shares, 915 comments and more than 2,250 likes. Our partner Firstlook Media invited influencers to join the campaign. Now the topic of “Feed Our Future” on Weibo has received more than 66 million views and more than 1.3 million comments on Weibo since its first launch in Dec 2018. The number is still growing.

• On 29 September, WFP and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) signed the agreement of the Pilot Initiative for Smallholder Farmers Growing ZincEnriched Potatoes in Gansu Province, signaling the official launch of this project. The project will begin its full implementation in October 2019.

• Preparations are under way for the fundraising campaign to be launched on World Food Day, 16 October, in cooperation with Meituan. More than 80 restaurants have expressed their willingness to participate the campaign and raise funds to WFP.

• The China Poverty Reduction International Forum and Global Poverty Reduction and Development Forum will take place on 16 and 17 October respectively. The two events are initiated by the International Poverty Reduction Centre of China and China Internet Information Centre, with collaboration of RBA agencies, the World Bank and the Asia Development Bank, aiming to share best practice on poverty reduction and facilitate exchanges on global poverty governance.

• The China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition will be held on 28 October - 3 November in Qingdao, China. Upon invitation of ESCAP-CSAM,

Country Director of WFP China Office, Dr. Qu Sixi will participate in a series of events of the Exhibition.