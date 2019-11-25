25 Nov 2019

WFP China Country Brief, October 2019

Highlights

On 7-10 October, WFP China conducted a monitoring mission for the preschool nutrition improvement project in Xiangxi Prefecture, Hunan province.

The mission visited seven preschools in Yongshun County and Longshan County, spoke with teachers and chefs about the project implementation, interviewed two smallholder farmers and held a meeting with the Project Management Office (PMO). The mission ensured the efficiency of implementation, the completion of target outputs, and the fulfilment of the planned immediate objectives

Updates

• On 16 October, WFP China and Meituan company jointly launched the "Say No to Hidden Hunger" Campaign on World Food Day. Vice President of Meituan, Ms Mao Fang and Deputy Country Director of WFP China, Ms Maha Ahmed, attended the launch ceremony of the offline campaign in Shanghai. More than 3,000 restaurants from 57 brands covering more than 270 cities participated the campaign. The online campaign was launched on Weibo and attracted more than 110 million views on Weibo with more than 20+ celebrities participating.

• On 16 - 17 October, the China Poverty Reduction International Forum and the Global Poverty Reduction and Development Forum were held. The events shared best practices on poverty reduction in the world and facilitated exchanges on global poverty governance. Dr Zhao Bing, WFP’s Director of Purchase for Progress Coordination participated the China Poverty Reduction International Forum.

• On 18 October, WFP China convened a workshop on the Guangxi preschool nutrition improvement project to share progress in project preparation, including the selection of project townships, kindergartens and beneficiaries, project management structure and baseline study. The meeting discussed the meal provision modality, funding disbursement, supervision on food supplies, Sunshine School Meal Monitoring Platform, and the project inception.

• On 18 October, WFP China and Xiangnian Food jointly launched a Zero Hunger Campaign in Beijing.
Xiangnian will donate one RMB (about 0.14 USD) for every noodle product sold during this campaign, with a minimum commitment of US$ 250,000 dollars.

• On 22 October, the Gansu Smallholder Farmers Growing Zinc-enriched Potatoes Pilot Project was launched in Lanzhou City, Gansu Province. The fouryear project aims to improve the livelihoods of local poor farmers, address zinc deficiency, and support poverty alleviation and nutrition improvement.

