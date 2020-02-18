WFP China Country Brief, November 2019

Highlights

On 7 November, the WFP Guangxi Preschool Nutrition Improvement Pilot Project was successfully launched in Jingxi County of Guangxi province.

Local government officials and key donors, including Xiangnian Food Company, General Mills Foundation participated in the launch ceremony. This is WFP’s second children’s nutrition improvement project in China. The project is expected to effectively improve children’s malnutrition situation and foster the local agricultural production in the project areas.

** Updates**

• On 31 October-1 November, WFP China held the second retreat in 2019 in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. The retreat reviewed the main achievements made by the China Office in 2019, discussed problems and challenges and explored participants include colleagues from the headquarters, the regional office, Japan and South Korea office, partners from the Chinese government.

• On 4 November, Stanlake Samkange, Senior Director of STR and China Office met with Alibaba and identified four main areas of work for immediate action, including: 1. Digitalizing supply chain and enhancing WFP’s traceability system; 2.

Supporting smallholders to access markets in Africa and Southeast Asia through e-commerce, Alibaba’s electronic World Trade Platforms (eWTPs) and training; 3. Alibaba pledged to have WFP as the first international partner to raise funds on its digital platforms; 4. Conducting joint studies on China’s poverty alleviation experiences that are relevant to Africa and Southeast Asia.

• On 6-8 November, Stanlake Samkange, together with WFP China South-South Cooperation, Private Partnership and Domestic Programme teams, held multiple rounds of meetings with Chinese insurance companies including People's Insurance Company of China (PICC). The purpose was to explore how Chinese insurance companies can support WFP's programmes in China and Africa. PICC has already insured the domestic Anhui kiwi project, and Guoyuan Company also cooperated with WFP in agricultural insurance projects ten years ago.

• On 11-14 November, the 6th Global Forum of Leaders for Agricultural Science and Technology (GLAST-2019) was held in Chengdu with WFP China in attendance.