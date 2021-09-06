WFP China Country Brief, May 2021

Highlights

On 11 May, WFP China Deputy Country Director, Ms. Maha Ahmed, and Programme Policy Officer, Dr. Yan Jia attended the Round-Table International Conference of Silk Road held in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province.

Ms. Maha Ahmed introduced the role of WFP in humanitarian aid and global development, while expressing WFP intention to strengthen extensive cooperation with all stakeholders for global food security.

Updates

On 12-14 May, WFP China Representative, Dr. Sixi Qu and Programme Policy Officer, Dr. Yan Jia joined AliResearch for a mission to Longnan and Yangling as a pre-visit for the 9th Taobao Village Forum. Counsel (DG Level) of Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Mr. Xie Jianmin, and Deputy Chief of DIC, MARA, Mr. Lin Xinjie also joined the mission. Meetings were held with Longnan local authority, Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University and Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Shaanxi for further collaboration on rural e-commerce. The mission visited Longnan E-commerce Development Service Centre, E-commerce Development Centre and the smart warehouse in Yangling and Wugong County E-commerce Center and Ruimei Fruit warehouse to explore more good practices of rural e-commerce.

On 14-28 May, the third party evaluation agency of WFP Preschool Nutrition Improvement Pilot project,

International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), led the endline survey in Xiangxi,Hunan Province. Through questionnaires, cognition testing and focus group interviews, the team gathered data from children, smallholder farmers, preschool teachers and principals. The team will use quasi-experimental methods to evaluate the impact and cost effectiveness of the project. The impact evaluation will provide learning experience for phase II of the project, as well as evidence for policy making.

On 17 May, WFP China met with the general manager on charity industry of Byte Dance, Mr. Luo Haiyun, to explore potential cooperation. The discussion included Douyin’s public fundraising mechanism, the successful cases of cooperation with NGOs, and communications training opportunities.

On 18 May, the International Forum on Poverty Governance and Development Towards Modernization was held in Nujiang, Yunnan province. The event, which hosted around 150 diplomats, officials, and scholars from 18 countries and four international organizations, aimed to draw lessons from China's poverty alleviation efforts, promote international cooperation on poverty reduction and development, and advance sustainable development towards modernization. Dr. Qu Sixi shared WFP’s vision toward a world with zero hunger and poverty reduction during the forum. Programme Policy Officer, Dr. Jia Yan, also attended the forum.