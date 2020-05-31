WFP China Country Brief, May 2020

Highlights

On 30 May, Hunan Satellite TV aired a 0ne-on-one video interview with Dr. Qu Sixi, WFP China Representative through a program called People in News. The programme highlighted the global messaging on food crisis report and China innovative programmes.

WFP China is working closely with the Government of China for the development of the Humanitarian Response Depot. China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) is pleased to see the COVID-19 emergency response Hub has now been set up and is in operation and supports the establishment of Humanitarian Response Depot in China.

Updates

On 20 May, the President of China announced that China will provide US$2 billion over two years to help with COVID-19 response and with economic and social development in affected countries, especially developing countries. This includes China’s continuous and broader cooperation with the UN through a Global Humanitarian Logistics Hub to be established in China in order to ensure anti-epidemic supply chains, as well as to foster "green corridors" for fast-track transportation and customs clearance. WFP is working closely with the Government of China for the development of the hub in the long run.

WFP China is cooperating with the Government of China to promote the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan and Multi-Partner Trust Fund initiatives. At both the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Pledge Conference held in March, China expressed its support for the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan and Multi-Partner Trust Fund initiatives. The plan of Chinese contribution is still under internal discussion of the government and WFP requests will be well considered.

WFP China continues to negotiate with the Government of China to mobilize funding to enable life-saving assistance in emergencies for 16 countries, including South Sudan, Somalia, Dominican Republic, Timor-Leste, etc, totalling more than USD 44 million. WFP China is also liaising closely with the Government of China in relation to proposed development projects in Liberia, Djibouti, Zimbabwe, and Republic of Congo. Negotiating the project budget breakdowns requirements, addressing the inquiries on the rationale of project design, project activities relevance,etc.

WFP China continues to negotiate with Government of China regarding potential for debt swaps. During a recent meeting, China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) informed WFP about China's loans to developing countries which are mainly commercial bank loans, and that the Government of China has provided very few concessional loans. However, debt swap is an innovative approach worth exploring, and the relevant departments are now conducting an internal study.

On 15 May, WFP China had a meeting with Kuaishou, a Chinese short-video sharing platform, reviewing and discussing the details of their partnership agreement.

Kuaishou will share its access to consumers on both online and offline platforms, its reach of users and their experience in logistics. Kuaishou also attempts to support WFP financially, by donating funds and network traffics.

Through fostering partnership between Amway Charity Foundation (a non-public foundation with multinational corporate background) and Guangxi local government,

WFP was able to mobilize additional resources from Amway to complement the nutrition and health education component in WFP’s in Guangxi. The contribution from Amway will mainly include pro-bono nutrition education resources, capacity strengthening to the schoolteachers on child nutrition, and health education provided to the kindergartens. The partnership built on the WFP platform is an example of WFP efforts to augment resources and capacities from different partners in an innovative way with the aim of contributing to the SDG localization.

From 18-20 May, WFP China conducted a monitoring mission to the Gansu project in support of smallholder farmers. The local government has distributed production materials including seed potatoes, fertilizers, pesticides and plastic mulching that are essential inputs for the spring farming season. WFP China has provided technical training and demonstration plot to the smallholders to enhance their knowledge and skills on zinc-enriched potato production, as well as to visit and learn the modern technologies.

WFP China is preparing to launch “Missing This Meal Campaign in China” by the end of June. WFP developed a proposal explaining the campaign and proposing local adaptations of its implementation, and shared it with potential partners such as Weibo, Meituan, Tencent and Kuaishou. In attempt to get support from celebrities and influencers, the proposal has also been shared with PR companies NewRanking and Firstlook. WFP China is now discussing with them the promotional resources.

In response to COVID-19 and to assist smallholder farmers in China, WFP China and the China Merchant Foundation met to explore cooperation. China Merchant Foundation extended their willingness in donating RMB 1-2 million (USD 140,000 – 280,000) in logistics and warehousing to Weining County, Guizhou Province. To facilitate the cooperation, WFP contacted MARA in order to reach the Guizhou local government for support and more information.