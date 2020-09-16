WFP China Country Brief, June 2020

Highlights

On 24 June, WFP HQ Supply Chain, WFP China, and key Chinese government partners including Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, etc. discussed the establishment of the long-term logistics Hub in China.

The government partners showed strong support for the hub and encouraged WFP to submit the revised concept note as soon as possible. WFP expressed appreciation for China’s strong support.

Both sides agree to establish the Hub in China as a multifunctional and high-tech Hub to support global humanitarian responses.

Updates

From 9-11 June, Dr. Sixi Qu, WFP China Representative and WFP colleagues visited the ad-hoc Hub in Guangzhou with partners from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. The Hub is in operation to support the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delegation visited the warehouse and participated in meetings with private-sector partners and local government officials from Guangzhou, who showed strong interests to support the Hub for its long-term extension. The delegation also visited a potential site for the long-term hub.

On 12 June, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua visited the kiwi planting base of Kiwi Smallholder Farmers Value Chain Project in Jinzhai County, Anhui Province. He expressed confidence and appreciation of the project’s impact on poverty alleviation and farmers livelihood creation after hearing the introduction of the current orchard operations and the pro-poor farmers cooperative. He spoke to local women smallholder farmers to understand the women empowerment and income generation elements of the project. This High-level recognition of WFP’s contribution in supporting China to achieve its poverty reduction objectives will strengthen WFP’s partnership with the Chinese Government.

On 16 June, WFP China met with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation (CAITEC) and Guangzhou International Engineering Consulting Corp (GIECC) to share information about WFP's evaluation and performance management policies and procedures. CAITEC is seeking inputs from various organisations to design means to evaluate the impacts of the contributions made by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA). WFP China provided guidance on how to align the evaluation with the Sustainable Development Goals.

On 16 June, Mengniu Milk Donation Ceremony was held in Jingxi of Guangxi Province. Mengniu Group, one of the leading dairy companies in China, committed to donating free milk to supplement school meals for the coming three years in Jingxi, providing around 2,000 preschool children with a box of nutritious milk during each school day. This nutrition supplement will contribute to the children’s micronutrient improvement and immune system enhancement.