WFP China Country Brief, June 2019

Highlights

WFP outlined the implementation plan for a pilot initiative for smallholder farmers growing zinc-enriched potatoes in Gansu province. A project team visited the province on 9-23 June and met with smallholder farmers, cooperatives, primary schools, and other stakeholders to understand the value chain and plan a baseline survey.

WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration at the Grain Trade Conference in Zhengzhou on 20 June. This will support China in sharing technology and expertise in reserve management and post-harvest loss reduction.

Updates

• On 17 June, WFP China held a review meeting for the Xiangxi Preschool Nutrition Pilot Project. The discussion focused on how to best use the funding of CNY 4 per child per day, and how to strengthen project monitoring. The meeting also reaffirmed the important role Project Management Offices have played so far and the need to build the capacity for WFP partners to further improve project management.

• Seven participants from WFP Egypt and the governments of Egypt and Sri Lanka attended the Second China Grain Trade Conference in Zhengzhou. In addition to an exhibition tour, they visited Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, Henan Maosheng Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Sino-Grain Depot Co., Ltd. to learn about Chinese food security solutions integrated with hi-tech and policy support. The visit served as an entry point for future South-South Cooperation between China and other developing countries.

• On 24-27 June, during the second Sandbox Immersive Festival in Qingdao, China, WFP showcased its humanitarian assistance for refugees in Jordan and Bangladesh using AR technology. According to Kristin Gutekunst, the lead producer of WFP’s Interactive Exhibit,

AR and VR can help WFP to raise awareness about humanitarian work and the goal of zero hunger. WFP China is exploring opportunities to use these technologies to mark the 40th anniversary of the organisation’s work in China.

• On 26-28 June, the 1st China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo was held in Changsha, Hunan Province. Dr. Qu Sixi, Dr. Jia Yan, Programme Policy Officer, and Ms. Zhang Su, Programme Policy Officer, attended a series of events at the Expo, including the Ministerial Workshop on Food Security for Developing Countries and the Seminar on China-Africa Agricultural Cooperation and Development. Dr. Qu Sixi delivered keynote speeches at the events.