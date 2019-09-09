09 Sep 2019

WFP China Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (306.8 KB)

Highlights

On 22-26 July, WFP’s Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping team visited WFP China to showcase progress on collaboration with Alibaba on the Global Hunger Map project. They conducted technical working sessions with Alibaba to finalize all elements of the Hunger Map, which is set to be launched during the UN General Assembly in September.

On 7 July, WFP China Country Director Dr. Sixi Qu addressed the China International Fertilizer Conference. He highlighted that WFP and China work together on a broad range of partnerships and increased private sector collaboration to support the Zero Hunger agenda.

Updates

• On 4-8 July, Dr. Sixi Qu, Country Director of WFP China and Dr. Jia Yan, Programme Policy Officer, participated in the Belt Road Summit Forum on Food Security at the 25th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair. Dr. Sixi Qu delivered a keynote speech on the forum.

• On 8-9 July, Dr. Jia Yan participated in the 2019 Europe and the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) Regional Ministerial Conference on Green Economy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

• On 9-18 July – see photo - a delegation from the China International Center for Economic and Technical Exchanges (CICETE) visited WFP HQ in Rome and WFP South Sudan CO in Juba. The delegation learned more about the roles and functions of each division in HQ. In Juba, the delegation was welcomed by the Chinese Ambassador H.E. Mr. Hua Ning and met with WFP’s management team and programme team to see a demonstration of WFP VAM and SCOPE system. The handover ceremony of China’s contributions to South Sudan through WFP was held on July 16. The CICETE delegation and the colleagues from the Chinese Embassy in South Sudan visited the WFP warehouse Tomping.

• On 17-19 July, a knowledge exchange workshop was held between WFP and the National Disaster Reduction Centre of China with participation from WFP HQ, WFP Regional Bureau Bangkok, and WFP China. The discussions focused on disaster information management, disaster risk and loss assessment, remote sensing for disaster monitoring and early warning, and UAV disaster monitoring, with the aim of finding areas for potential collaboration. The two teams agreed to follow up by identifying priority countries for joint work, developing SOPs, continuing in-depth thematic discussions, and planning an NDRCC visit to WFP HQ in 2019.

