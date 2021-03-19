WFP China Country Brief, December 2020

Highlights

On 9 December, Mr. Amer Daoudi, Senior Director of Operations, held a meeting with several ministries of Chinese Government.

Director General of the Department of International Cooperation, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Mr.

Pengfei Sui hosted the meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the plans for the next steps on the establishment of UNHRD. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Sixi Qu, WFP China Representative.

Updates

From 2 to 5 December, the South-South Cooperation Technical Training Seminar organized by the Centre of International Cooperation Service of Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs was held in Chengdu,

Sichuan Province. Dr. Yan Jia, WFP China Programme Policy Officer, participated in the discussion virtually and shared WFP’s SSC work.

On 3 December, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark and the World Resources Institute organized a conference on “Contributing to a More Sustainable Society– Reducing Food Loss and Waste” in Beijing. Dr. Yan Jia, WFP China Programme Policy Officer, delivered a keynote speech through Zoom.

On 9 December, WFP China visited China Charities Aid Foundation for Children (CCAFC), one of the leading Chinese charity foundations and an online individual funding platform, to discuss potential collaborations in domestic projects and fundraising campaigns. CCAFC is willing to support WFP in connecting to more potential Chinese private sector donors, since the organization is also a charity platform connecting needs and resources in helping needy children and youth in China. As a qualified NGO to raise funds from the public in China, CCAFC will be able to function as another pass-through organization for WFP in China in terms of funds transfer. WFP China wish to leverage CCAFC’s strength in online individual fundraising and outreach to improve its engagement with the general public.

On 10 December, Xinhua and UN News aired interviews with the WFP China Representative on Nobel Peace Prize. People’s Daily, China News Service and International Financial News also published WFP China Representative’s interview on poverty alleviation during Boao Forum for Asia.

On 11 December, the UNCT Policy Dialogue: UN China’s Experience in Strengthening Food Systems amid the Response to COVID-19 was held both online and inperson in the UN compound. Dr. Sixi Qu, WFP China Representative, chaired the WFP session-building resilience of food systems, from the South-South cooperation perspectives, and joint the discussion with Mr. Xie Jianmin, Counsel (Director General Level), from the Department of International Cooperation, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.