WFP China Country Brief, December 2019

Highlights

On 9 December, WFP, FAO and IFAD organised a Seminar on Strengthening South-South and Triangular Cooperation to Enhance Value Chain Development and Policy Dialogue on E-commerce during the 1st ChinaAfrica Agricultural Cooperation Forum in Sanya, Hainan Province.

The event was jointly organized to deepen China-Africa agricultural cooperation. Insights and perspectives were shared through the discussion on value chain development and E-commerce in China and Africa.

Updates

• On 6 December, four emergency food assistance contribution agreements were signed by the Chinese Government and WFP. These projects will assist people with food needs in Dominican Republic,

Lesotho, Republic of Congo, and Yemen.

• On 9 December, the annual WFP-CICETE review meeting was held in Hainan. During the meeting, both sides reviewed 2019 achievements and discussed further partnerships for ongoing projects in 2020.

• On 12 December, WFP met with Firstlook Media Company to discuss potential collaboration focused on free media resources as in-kind donation and cash contribution to WFP.

• On 18 December, Dr. Qu Sixi, WFP China Country Director, met with Ms. Dong Ruiping, Herbalife China Vice President. Herbalife introduced Zero Hunger as one of their CSR priorities.

• On 19-20 December, WFP China organised a study visit to Yuxi City, Yunnan Province for a Nepalese delegation. Ten participants from Nepal including agricultural officers and farmer leaders visited vegetable farms and solar-powered irrigation system in Yuxi and had a dialogue with local agricultural authority. This is part of WFP-UNOSS joint South-South cooperation project for Sustainable Agriculture Development in Khajura Rural Municipality, Nepal.

• On 22-29 December, a workshop of the WFP Sri Lanka SSC project was held in Nanjing, Jiang Su Province. A total of 12 farmers and officials were exposed to China’s technology and experience of postharvest loss management, grain processing and access to markets through in-house training and field visit.

• On 19 December, WFP China released a postcard to commemorate the 40th anniversary of WFP-China cooperation and distributed it to key partners. An online campaign was co-organized with Weibo.

• On 19 December, Dr. Qu Sixi, WFP China Country Director, held a bilateral meeting with Teck China, donor to WFP Smallholder Farmers Project in Gansu. WFP briefed the latest progress of the project in 2019 and the work plan for 2020. Both parties agreed to continue the joint efforts to improve livelihoods and nutrition of smallholder farmers in rural China.

• On 26 December, WFP China and the Chinese National Agricultural Technology Extension and Service Centre (NATESC) entered into a cooperation agreement for NATESC’s technical support to Gansu project. NATESC will provide technical support to zincenriched potato production and marketing, social and behaviour change and communication on the importance of zinc to human health.