WFP China Country Brief, December 2018
In Numbers
41 million views and 1.2 million comments for WFP global #FeedOurFuture campaign China Chapter.
$25 million received from the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA); $7.64 million received from Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China (MARA).
Operational Updates
The China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) made a contribution of US$25 million to WFP for emergency food assistance to Somalia,
South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, and Lesotho. China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) made a contribution of US$7.64 million to WFP supporting the Immediate Response Account (IRA), the JPO programme, P4P,
South-South Cooperation pilot projects as well as WFP activities in Bolivia, China, Lesotho and Peru.
On December 3, the Annual Review Meeting for Xiangxi Preschool Nutrition Improvement Pilot Project was held in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) with the participation of major stakeholders. The Project Management Office presented a review of the progress, achievements and major activities and shared with all participants the knowledge and experience gained through Guizhou Study Trip. During the discussion with governmental, private and academic counterparts, key areas of improvement and experiences for project scale-up in Guangxi Province were identified.
On December 12, Dr. Sixi Qu, Representative of WFP China Office, attended the High-Level Forum on South-South Cooperation on Climate Change during the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland. In the ‘Thematic Discussion on Climate Action and Poverty Eradication’ at the Forum, Dr. Qu highlighted WFP’s contribution to the global climate policy process and its work against global climate-related disasters. He also shared WFP China Office’s South-South Cooperation in addressing climate change challenges and its efforts to build and develop private sector partnerships in China.
From November 30 - December 4, Grants Management training was provided to WFP China Office. Colleagues from Government Partnerships Unit, Private Sector Partnerships Unit and Financial Unitsjoined the training. Emerging challenges such as the registration for Regular Development Projects were also discussed.