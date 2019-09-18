WFP China Country Brief, August 2019

Highlights

On 23 August, WFP and China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) signed an agreement on the Preschool Nutrition Improvement Pilot Project in Guangxi.

Nutritious lunches will be provided for around 2,000 children from 20 kindergartens in Jingxi County, Guangxi Province over a three-year period. The project will also mobilise more than 30 local smallholder households to provide food ingredients for the children.

Updates

• On 20 August, WFP China Country Director Dr Qu Sixi paid a visit to Kuaishou Technology. He and Ms Song Tingting, vice president of the company, discussed potential collaboration, including Kuaishou’s cash donation to WFP and visibility raising for WFP through Kuaishou’s platforms.

• On 21 August, WFP China met with ByteDance company, which owns Tik Tok, a popular video sharing application. The two sides discussed the possibility for WFP to open an account on Tik Tok to increase its visibility and promote fundraising campaigns.

• On 30-31 August, the Rural Taobao Village Forum was held in Huimin, Shandong Province. Dr Qu Sixi delivered a keynote speech titled of E-commerce Enhance Global Rural Development. Rural Taobao is Alibaba’s initiative to help rural residents to open shops on Taobao. WFP has built a partnership with Rural Taobao to help kiwi farmers in Jinzhai, Anhui Province, to sell harvested kiwis.

• WFP has produced an electronic archive of historical project files for 76 domestic projects over the last 40 years. The projects covered 27 provinces and multiple areas including Emergency and Quick Action, Sectoral Assistance, and Integrated Agricultural Development.

• WFP China developed a Progress Report on its domestic Preschool Nutrition Improvement Pilot Programmes, and provided the Report to our private sector donor General Mills for the dual purpose of project visibility and accountability.

• On 14 August, WFP China discussed with Alibaba Group on the launch of Global Hunger Map. Alibaba agreed with WFP’s proposal to launch the Global Hunger Map on 25 September during the United Nations General Assembly. Simultaneously, another launch will be held in China during the Apsara Conference.

• On 23 August, WFP visited Meituan company to discuss the collaboration on World Food Day. Meituan who owns China’s biggest online food delivery app, said they will motivate the restaurants on its app to donate to WFP’s projects.

• On 28 August, WFP China and China’s high-tech giant Tencent WeChat co-launched a campaign for WFP’s preschool children nutrition improvement project.

WeChat will use its built-in mini-game which has five million daily active users and advertisements to help WFP to raise funds for the project. As of 2 September, more than RMB 300,000 (more than USD 40,000) with the campaign lasting until 9 September.

• On 20-22 August, Yangling International Agriculture & Rural Water Conservation Conference was held in Yangling, Shaanxi Province. The Conference aims to bring great minds to share visions and solutions for arid farming, water efficiency improvement in the context of climate change. Dr Qu Sixi delivered a keynote speech titled Cherish Water Resource to Build a World of Zero Hunger at the opening ceremony.

• At the request of China’s Ministry of Commerce, WFP China Office has joined an inter-agency effort to produce a book entitled United Nations Poverty Alleviation Case Study and Experience in China. It will highlight the UN’s contribution to China’s poverty alleviation effort during the past 40 years. WFP’s cases include dairy development in major Chinese cities, agricultural development in Gansu and Qinghai provinces.