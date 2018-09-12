WFP China Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

USD 73.6 million raised from the Government of China in 2017; USD 6.8 million raised from Chinese private sector and public in 2017

Operational Updates

Two domestic projects have begun, signalling WFP’s renaissance in China’s field operations after more than a decade. The domestic capacity strengthening activities will be implemented through small-scale, innovative pilot projects that will provide evidence-based lessons and experience for further scale-up and government take-up.

The 2017 Symposium on Demand-driven South-South Cooperation worked towards ensuring that WFP China’s South-South Cooperation initiatives are driven by the demand from developing countries. WFP China identified four thematic areas and three levels of modalities for South-South Cooperation. A SSC Needs Analysis Report was developed to serve as a planning tool for the work of the COE in 2018 and beyond. WFP China successfully organized 7 South-South Cooperation activities, including policy dialogues, capacity building and technical study tours involving 68 participants representing government institutions, academia and relevant agencies from 22 countries across Africa and Asia.

WFP China continues its function as a resource mobilization partner with the Chinese government and the private sector. Intensified strategic partnerships greatly contributed to the progress made in achieving strategic outcomes, with resource mobilization from both the Government and the private sector hitting record highs in 2017.