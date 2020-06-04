WFP China Country Brief, April 2020

Highlights

On 30 April, the first consignment of humanitarian cargo consisting of COVID-19 medical supplies arrived at the new Global Humanitarian Hub in Guangzhou, from where it will be shipped to affected countries and regions to sustain COVID-19 response efforts. Established by WFP, with support from the Government of China, the hub supports the global COVID-19 emergency response for the international community, including the UN, national governments and other humanitarian partners. High-profile media outlets have reported on the Hub, including People’s Daily (Chinese), People’s Daily (English), Xinhua,ifeng.com, and China news.com.

Updates

On 2 April, WFP China and Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences (JAAS) held a video conference to strengthening South-South Cooperation. Priority areas for collaboration and delivery modalities were discussed. Both sides committed to collaborating in South-South Cooperation for agriculture, rural transformation and poverty reduction. JAAS will continue providing technical support to the WFP Sri Lanka project on Strengthening the Resilience and Livelihood of Vulnerable Smallholder Farmers to Climate Related Shocks.

On 15 April, WFP China successfully conducted an Online Nutrition Training Course targeting WFP Preschool Nutrition Pilot Project teachers and parents with technical support from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. The training covered topics of preschool children’s nutrition requirement, focusing on healthy eating behaviour and food diversification to enhance immune competence against COVID-19. Overall 290 online participants showed high enthusiasm and participated in the interactive Q&A discussion. In the face of COVID-19 when schools are all closed, conducting e-learning to educate and sensitize the vulnerable people and their families in poor rural areas the importance of ensuring adequate nutrition intake for children is an effective and flexible means of Social Behavior Change Communication.

WFP’s technical partner in the Preschool Nutrition Improvement Project-The Institute of Food and Nutrition Development of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs produced an analysis report on nutrition education intervention. The report identifies a noticeable improvement in schoolteachers’ knowledge on nutrition and health after the Social Behavior Change Communications intervention. It also presents findings regarding school menu setting and institutional constraints and provides policy advice.

The Global Report on Food Crisis emphasizing postCOVID-19 food security concerns, including the statement of Executive Director at UN Security Council were highlighted in Chinese mainstream media channels, including in CNC, Xinhua,People.com, ifeng.com and China.com.cn.

On 23 April, WFP China and the Centre d’Excellence Regional contre la Faim et la Malnutrition (CERFAM) held an online meeting on the potential collaboration.

Ouban is a Chinese private enterprise based in the “Belt and Road Industrial Park” of Henan, providing supply chain services, consulting and technique support for processing and trades of agricultural products to its customers. WFP China discussed with Ouban Supply China Management Services Co., Ltd. its willingness to support WFP post-harvest programmes in West Africa. The two offices will identify potential locations and programmes for collaboration with Ouban.

WFP China is working with Alibaba on supporting school feeding during the COVID-19 through their online fundraising platform. To meet the criteria of Alibaba online fundraising platform and participate in the Gongyi Baobei fundraising campaign, WFP China is collecting relevant materials of WFP school feeding programmes from potential countries, i.e. Laos, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

After consulting with RBB, the fundraising agreement has been drafted.

WFP has responded to requests for logistics support to assist in the onward transportation of medical supplies donated by the Government of China to 18 West African Countries. WFP has already proceeded with onward transportation of 657,005 pieces of PPE and ventilators to Ghana, Ivory Coast, Benin and Togo, and will soon arrange distributions to the remaining recipient countries to ensure that those supplies are urgently delivered. In addition, onward transportation of 111,388 pieces of PPE from National Health Commission of China will be provided to medical teams in 16 West African countries.

WFP China continues to negotiate with the Government of China to mobilize funding to enable life-saving assistance in emergencies. Proposals totaling USD 47 million are currently under development and negotiation for 21 countries. WFP China is also liaising with the Government of China on proposed development projects in four countries, totaling USD 8 million.