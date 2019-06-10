WFP China Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

More than 8,700 tonnes of rice, a contribution from China, were shipped from China to benefit approximately 300,000 vulnerable people through WFP’s operations in Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan.

WFP China Office Country Director Mr Qu Sixi led a mission to Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region during 15-18 April to identify project areas and tap the potential to replicate WFP’s Preschool Nutrition Programme there. Through discussing with stakeholders at different government levels and kindergarten teachers, the mission members got a better understanding about the local food security and poverty situation in the region, the environment to operate the project, the current food procurement channel and children’s dietary conditions. A food company has been identified as a potential aggregator for the local smallholder farmers to provide safe and high-quality food for the kindergartens. The Plan of Operation for the new project is being refined after the field visit and the monitoring framework is to be further developed in line with the operational modality. General Mills Foundation, one of WFP’s donors, also joined the field mission.

WFP’s support to smallholder kiwi farmers in Anhui province has seen substantial progress during the reporting period. For example, kiwi seedling transplanting has been completed on 260 mu in the first quarter while the rest of 40 mu will be completed by the end of this year. Capacity strengthening activities continue to provide training, benefiting 134 farmers, including 45 women and 89 men. Pro-poor Farm Cooperative has been officially registered and the Cooperative Charter has been rectified to reflect the broader and inclusive pro-poor membership (8 out of 14 management are from poor households, representing 57% of the total and 7 out of 14 members are female representatives). Preliminary work has been done on a product traceability system through cooperation with a private ICT company.