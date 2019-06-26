Weather and climate conditions are complex with meteorological disasters affecting a wide range of areas since the flood season

According to the latest monitoring and evaluation report of Beijing Climate Center (BCC), since this March, there is an earlier onset of the flood season, with precipitation heavier in southern China and lighter in northern China; the rainstorm process is frequent and intense; severe convective weather frequently happens with strong intensity and wide-ranging effects. Due to complex weather and climate conditions and wide-ranging meteorological disasters, disaster preparedness condition is quite severe during the flood season of 2019.

According to monitoring data of BCC, South China enters the flood season on March 6, 26 days earlier than normal years. Heavy rain is frequent during the pre-flood season of South China, with precipitation 17.4% heavier than that of the same period of normal years. South of the Yangtze River Region enters the plum rain season on June 5, 3 days earlier than normal years.

Since the flood season, 20 relatively large scale severe convective weather processes have happened and 16 regional rainstorm processes have emerged, with higher rate of overlapped rainstorm areas. Severe convective weather is most active in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. From June 6 to 13, southern China has experienced the most intense rainfall process so far, with cumulative rainfall surpassing 100 mm in multiple areas.

According to previous national climate trend projection, climate conditions are not favorable from June to August this year. Rainfall-prone centers in eastern China are located over southern Jianghuai Region to northern South China. It is predicted that in the second half of the year 2019, the number of typhoons generated will be less than that (22) in normal years, with the number of typhoons making landfall about the same with that (6.4) of the same period in normal years. Their intensity will be strong, with influences mainly on southeastern China and coastal regions of South China. (Jun. 26)

Reporter: Cui Guohui, Xiao Chan

Editor: Liu Shuqiao