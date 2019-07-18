Water rises to warning level at Dongting Lake

CHANGSHA, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Water at one of the hydrological stations at China's second largest freshwater lake has risen to warning level due to continuous rainfall in central China.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, water at the Chenglingji hydrological station of Dongting Lake in Hunan Province reached 32.5 meters, according to local authorities.

Due to heavy downpours, water has exceeded warning levels at nine hydrological stations in Hunan, including seven stations at the Xiangjiang River, a tributary of Yangtze, China's longest river.

Water levels at the hydrological stations of Dongting Lake are rising. In the stations of Yuanjiang and Yueyang, water levels both exceeded warning levels.

Local authorities are on standby as they prepare for possible floods.