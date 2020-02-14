14 Feb 2020

UNIDO to provide emergency assistance to China to help contain the outbreak of coronavirus

Report
from UNIDO
Published on 14 Feb 2020 View Original

VIENNA, 14 February 2020 – The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) will provide emergency response assistance to China to help fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). A related project document was signed today by Ambassador WANG Qun, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations in Vienna, and LI Yong, Director General of UNIDO.

UNIDO will quickly deliver 100,000 medical masks and 20,000 protective suits to China. It will also provide medical waste decontamination equipment, with capacity to deal with four tonnes of medical waste per day, for a newly established hospital. Videos and other remote training materials will educate staff in hospitals and disposal centres in both cities and in rural areas on the safe management of medical waste.

“The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China, and continued to expand to other cities and countries. It has a significant impact on people’s lives, health, and overall socioeconomic development. The Chinese government has made great efforts to prevent and control the epidemic, adopted an open and transparent attitude towards the epidemic information, implemented comprehensive, positive and correct preventive and control measures, and the standards even exceeded the relevant requirements of the International Health Regulations. It has not only effectively protected the people's health and safety of life, but also contributed to the maintenance of global public health security,” said Wang. “The project is urgently needed in China to protect medical staff and to prevent further spread of the coronavirus through medical waste. We thank UNIDO for its strong support and are willing to work with UNIDO and the international community to promote the development of world health.”

“The outbreak of Covid-19 brings new challenges to China, as the confirmed and suspected cases are still increasing,” said UNIDO’s Li. “New infections need to be minimized, including among medical staff who are the backbone of the fight against Covid-19. For this, protective equipment for medical staff is needed; but also ways to manage safely the hazards posed by medical waste. This is where UNIDO will make a difference with the support agreed today.”

Since 2008, UNIDO has assisted China in managing medical waste in a safe, environmentally sound manner. “Our transformative activities, implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, have systematically enhanced capacity on medical waste in more than 170 disposal centres and over 1,500 hospitals across the whole country,” said the UNIDO Director General.

For more information, please contact:

Stephan Sicars

Director, Department of Environment

S.Sicars@unido.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.