UNICEF delivers US$2 million worth of hospital equipment and personal protective equipment to Hubei Province

BEIJING, CHINA, 18 March 2020 – UNICEF has delivered around US$2 million worth of hospital equipment and personal protective equipment to Hubei Province to aid its response to COVID-19.

The donated supplies arrived in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on Tuesday 17 March and today. The supplies include 150 defibrillators, 200 electrocardiogram monitors, 35 portable ultrasound systems, 100 infusion pumps, 40,000 N95 masks, 20,000 gowns and 13,000 goggles.

UNICEF has been one of the first international partners to respond to China’s battle against the outbreak. In addition to the latest shipments, UNICEF marshalled nearly US$ 1 million worth of personal protective equipment, weighing over 30 tons, from overseas to help bridge the immediate gap in Hubei and other parts of China. The first batch of UNICEF supplies arrived in Wuhan on 30 January, a week after the municipal government announced a citywide lockdown.

Additional supplies including non-invasive ventilators, portable ultrasound systems, and injection pumps are expected to be delivered in the coming weeks.

