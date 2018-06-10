10 Jun 2018

Typhoon rains force 73,000 relocations in Guangdong

GUANGZHOU, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The typhoon Ewiniar has brought torrential downpours into south China's Guangdong Province, local meteorological department said Friday.

As of 4 p.m., nearly 73,000 residents had been moved to safe places, according to the local civil affairs department.

The storms also led to flight delays in Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong. Seventy-three outbound flights and 71 inbound flights had been canceled as of 5:30 p.m.

In a high school in Zhaoqing City, fire fighters and armed police have transported students and teachers to attend gaokao, the national college entrance exam, because of flooding.

In the city of Yunfu, houses collapsed and landslides killed five residents.

More than 3,000 emergency shelters have been opened and over 8,000 residents have been resettled. A total of 290,000 yuan (45,000 U.S. dollars) in disaster relief funds have been allocated, and tents, folding beds, towels, bottled water and food have been distributed.

Ewiniar, which formed in the northwestern Pacific, made landfall in Hainan and Guangdong Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to many areas in southern China.

