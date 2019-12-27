27 Dec 2019

Typhoon Phanfone brings gale to hit South China Sea

from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 26 Dec 2019 View Original

The National Meteorological Center issued blue warning of typhoon at 6 a.m. on December 26.The 29th typhoon Phanfone has been weakened be typhoon from severe typhoon. In this 5:00 a.m., it located on southeastern sea areas of South China Sea which about 820 kilometers from east by south of Yongxing Island of Hainan.

It’s forecasted that Phanfone will move towards west by north at the speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour, and then disappear over central sea areas of South China Sea on December 28.

From December 26 to 27, there will be scale 6-8 winds in South China Sea, Beibu Gulf, Qiongzhou Strait, Taiwan Strait, east sea areas of Bashi, coast of Taiwan Island, Fujian, Guangdong and Hainan Island, Xisha Island, Zhongsha Islands and Nansha Islands.

On December 27 to 28, there will be light to moderate snow and rain weather in southeastern Tibet, Yunnan and Guizhou.

On December 26, the temperature of eastern and southern China will drop by 4～6℃, even exceed 8℃. The scale 4-5 northerly winds will blow middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River. (Dec.26)Editor Hao Jing

