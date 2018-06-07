07 Jun 2018

Typhoon makes second landfall in Hainan

from Xinhua
Published on 06 Jun 2018

HAIKOU, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The fourth typhoon of the year made a second landfall in south China's Hainan Province Wednesday afternoon, after landing on neighboring Guangdong Province this morning.

The typhoon made a second landfall on Changliu Town in Haikou, capital of Hainan at around 2:50 p.m., with winds of 64.8 km per hour near its eye, local meteorological department said.

The typhoon landed in Xinliao Town in the city of Zhanjiang, Guangdong, at 6:25 a.m.

The State Oceanic Administration had issued alerts for waves and storms as of Wednesday morning, forecasting strong waves and storms in Guangdong and Hainan provinces.

